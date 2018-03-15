A Tour of Chamber Music through the Centuries

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Concord Chamber Music Society, the St. Lawrence String Quartet performs works from Beethoven to John Adams, highlighting the evolution and spirit of a timeless musical form.

Sunday, March 22, 2020

7:00pm

Recorded on March 18, 2018

On the program:

BEETHOVEN String Quartet in F, Op. 135

John ADAMS Second Quartet

SIBELIUS String Quartet in D minor, Op. 56, "Voces intimae"

St. Lawrence String Quartet

Geoff Nuttall, violin

Owen Dalby, violin

Lesley Robertson, viola

Christopher Costanza, cello

Also:

Recorded on January 27, 2019

PROKOFIEV Violin Sonata No. 2 in D, Op. 94a

Wendy Putnam, violin

Vytas Baksys, piano

This broadcast is no longer available on demand.

