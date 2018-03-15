A Tour of Chamber Music through the Centuries

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Concord Chamber Music Society, the St. Lawrence String Quartet performs works from Beethoven to John Adams, highlighting the evolution and spirit of a timeless musical form.
Sunday, March 22, 2020
7:00pm
Recorded on March 18, 2018
On the program:
BEETHOVEN String Quartet in F, Op. 135
John ADAMS Second Quartet
SIBELIUS String Quartet in D minor, Op. 56, "Voces intimae"
St. Lawrence String Quartet
Geoff Nuttall, violin
Owen Dalby, violin
Lesley Robertson, viola
Christopher Costanza, cello
Also:
Recorded on January 27, 2019
PROKOFIEV Violin Sonata No. 2 in D, Op. 94a
Wendy Putnam, violin
Vytas Baksys, piano
This broadcast is no longer available on demand.
