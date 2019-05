Saturday, October 20, and Monday, October 29, 2018

8:00 PM

Garrick Ohlsson is the guest soloist in Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 1, encapsulating the full spectrum of human expression, and Ken-David Masur leads works by Harbison and Prokofiev.

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

HARBISON Remembering Gatsby (Foxtrot for Orchestra)

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 1

PROKOFIEV Excerpts from Romeo and Juliet