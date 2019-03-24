A Tour of Six Centuries of Vocal Music with Chanticleer

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, the all-male vocal ensemble Chanticleer celebrates its 40th anniversary with a concert featuring six centuries of vocal music, on demand.

Sunday, March 24, 2019

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

On the program:

Orlando di LASSO Surrexit pastor bonus

PALESTRINA Gaude gloriosa

Orlando GIBBONS O Clap Your Hands

BYRD Ave Verum Corpus

Steven STUCKY Whispers

MORLEY Now is the Month of Maying

Mason BATES Sirens: Stelle, vostra merce l'eccelse sfere

Jacques ARCADELT Il bianco e dolce cigno

William HAWLEY Io son la Primavera

Steven SAMTEZ I Have Had Singing

GERSHWIN/arr. Kirby SHAW Porgy and Bess: Summertime

Michael MCGLYNN Dúlamán

Jackson HILL In Winter's Keeping

trad./arr. Stacy GARROP Járbă, máré járbă

ELLINGTON/arr. Harry FROMMERMANN Creole Love Call

Sholom SECUNDA/arr. Brian HINMAN Bei mir bist du schön

trad. I Want to Die Easy

J.W. ALEXANDER & Jesse WHITAKER/arr. Joseph JENNINGS Straight Street

CHANTICLEER

Countertenors: Cortez Mitchell, Garrod Pagenkopf, Kory Reid, Alan Reinhardt, Logan Shields, Adam Ward

Tenors: Brian Hinman, Matthew Mazzola, Andrew Van Allsburg

Baritones/Basses: Andy Berry, Zachary Burgess, Matthew Knickman

recorded on September 30, 2018 at Rockport's Shalin Liu Performance Center

Read the program notes.

Learn more about Rockport Music and the 2019 Rockport Chamber Music Festival.

Learn more about Chanticleer and see upcoming concerts.