Related Program: 
In Concert

A Tour of Six Centuries of Vocal Music with Chanticleer

  • Chanticleer
    Chanticleer
    Lisa Kohler

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, the all-male vocal ensemble Chanticleer celebrates its 40th anniversary with a concert featuring six centuries of vocal music, on demand.

Sunday, March 24, 2019
7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

On the program:

Orlando di LASSO Surrexit pastor bonus
PALESTRINA Gaude gloriosa
Orlando GIBBONS O Clap Your Hands
BYRD Ave Verum Corpus
Steven STUCKY Whispers
MORLEY Now is the Month of Maying
Mason BATES Sirens: Stelle, vostra merce l'eccelse sfere
Jacques ARCADELT Il bianco e dolce cigno
William HAWLEY Io son la Primavera
Steven SAMTEZ I Have Had Singing
GERSHWIN/arr. Kirby SHAW Porgy and Bess: Summertime
Michael MCGLYNN Dúlamán
Jackson HILL In Winter's Keeping
trad./arr. Stacy GARROP Járbă, máré járbă
ELLINGTON/arr. Harry FROMMERMANN Creole Love Call
Sholom SECUNDA/arr. Brian HINMAN Bei mir bist du schön
trad. I Want to Die Easy
J.W. ALEXANDER & Jesse WHITAKER/arr. Joseph JENNINGS Straight Street

CHANTICLEER

Countertenors: Cortez Mitchell, Garrod Pagenkopf, Kory Reid, Alan Reinhardt, Logan Shields, Adam Ward
Tenors: Brian Hinman, Matthew Mazzola, Andrew Van Allsburg
Baritones/Basses: Andy Berry, Zachary Burgess, Matthew Knickman

recorded on September 30, 2018 at Rockport's Shalin Liu Performance Center

Read the program notes.

Learn more about Rockport Music and the 2019 Rockport Chamber Music Festival.

Learn more about Chanticleer and see upcoming concerts.

Tags: 
Chanticleer
William Byrd
Thomas Morley
George Gershwin