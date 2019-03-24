A Tour of Six Centuries of Vocal Music with Chanticleer

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, the all-male vocal ensemble Chanticleer celebrates its 40th anniversary with a concert featuring six centuries of vocal music, on demand.
Sunday, March 24, 2019
7:00 PM
On the program:
Orlando di LASSO Surrexit pastor bonus
PALESTRINA Gaude gloriosa
Orlando GIBBONS O Clap Your Hands
BYRD Ave Verum Corpus
Steven STUCKY Whispers
MORLEY Now is the Month of Maying
Mason BATES Sirens: Stelle, vostra merce l'eccelse sfere
Jacques ARCADELT Il bianco e dolce cigno
William HAWLEY Io son la Primavera
Steven SAMTEZ I Have Had Singing
GERSHWIN/arr. Kirby SHAW Porgy and Bess: Summertime
Michael MCGLYNN Dúlamán
Jackson HILL In Winter's Keeping
trad./arr. Stacy GARROP Járbă, máré járbă
ELLINGTON/arr. Harry FROMMERMANN Creole Love Call
Sholom SECUNDA/arr. Brian HINMAN Bei mir bist du schön
trad. I Want to Die Easy
J.W. ALEXANDER & Jesse WHITAKER/arr. Joseph JENNINGS Straight Street
CHANTICLEER
Countertenors: Cortez Mitchell, Garrod Pagenkopf, Kory Reid, Alan Reinhardt, Logan Shields, Adam Ward
Tenors: Brian Hinman, Matthew Mazzola, Andrew Van Allsburg
Baritones/Basses: Andy Berry, Zachary Burgess, Matthew Knickman
recorded on September 30, 2018 at Rockport's Shalin Liu Performance Center
