A Tour through the Piano Masters, with Rafał Blechacz

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the Polish pianist navigates a collection of works by some of the great piano masterminds in history, including Mozart, Beethoven, and Chopin.

Sunday, April 26, 2020

7:00 PM

Recorded April 11, 2018 at the Longy School of Music at Bard College.

Rafał Blechacz, piano

MOZART Rondo in A minor, K. 511

MOZART Piano Sonata in A minor, K. 310

BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 28 in A, Op. 101

SCHUMANN Piano Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22

CHOPIN Mazurkas, Op. 24

CHOPIN Polonaise in A-flat, Op. 53

This concert is no longer available on-demand.

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about Rafał Blechacz.

See upcoming events from the Celebrity Series of Boston.