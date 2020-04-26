A Tour through the Piano Masters, with Rafał Blechacz

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the Polish pianist navigates a collection of works by some of the great piano masterminds in history, including Mozart, Beethoven, and Chopin.
Sunday, April 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Recorded April 11, 2018 at the Longy School of Music at Bard College.
Rafał Blechacz, piano
MOZART Rondo in A minor, K. 511
MOZART Piano Sonata in A minor, K. 310
BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 28 in A, Op. 101
SCHUMANN Piano Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22
CHOPIN Mazurkas, Op. 24
CHOPIN Polonaise in A-flat, Op. 53
This concert is no longer available on-demand.
