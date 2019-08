Sunday at 7pm, pianist Yefim Bronfman is the soloist in the gentle giant that is Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, and Dima Slobodeniouk leads the BSO in the unique Scandinavian charm of Sibelius’s Symphony No. 1.

Sunday, August 4, 2019

7:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 1