A Tribute to France

July 14th at 3pm, celebrate Bastille Day with violinist Lara St. John, pianist Marc-André Hamelin, and the Ulysses Quartet, presented by the Naumburg Orchestral Concerts and streaming live from our Fraser Performance Studio!

Tuesday, July 14

3:00 PM

Marc-André Hamelin, piano

Lara St. John, violin

Ulysses String Quartet

DEBUSSY Sonata for violin and piano, L. 140

RAVEL String Quartet in F major

CHAUSSON Concert in D for violin, piano and string quartet, Op. 21

Since 1905, each New York City summer has been full of music, thanks in no small part to the Naumburg Orchestral Concerts, a free outdoor classical concert series, open to everyone, in Central Park. But this year, as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is changing the way we engage with music, the Naumburg series is shifting its focus: instead of hosting live music for the public outdoors, why not make that same live music available for the public online?

This Tuesday, July 14, at 3pm, Naumburg Orchestral Concerts presents a concert tribute to France, livestreamed from WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio. Pianist Marc-André Hamelin, violinist Lara St. John, and the Ulysses Quartet will play stunning music by French composers Debussy, Ravel, and Chausson, in celebration of France's national holiday, la Fête Nationale -- better known in the U.S. as Bastille Day.

This holiday, marking the beginning of the French Revolution in 1789, is usually celebrated with fireworks and military parades. It'll look a little different this year, thanks to COVID-19, but musical fireworks are a pretty good substitute for the crowds and the noise. And with musicians of this caliber, and chamber music this cool, musical fireworks are exactly what we can expect.

We hope you'll join us!

