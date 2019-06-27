This Ukulele Mashup of Bizet, Bach, and More will Blow Your Mind

    Ukulele virtuoso Taimane in her video "Taimane's Toccata by Bach on Ukulele"

Also, a violin with a full security detail, and... bees?

1. You might not see a cello full of bees every day... but Martin does:

2. We've already professed our love for Lizzo and her flute. Watch her unexpected (and, sadly, brief) flute performance at the BET Awards from last Sunday:

    View this post on Instagram         

ANY QUESTIONS? @badgalriri

A post shared by Sasha Flute (@sashabefluting) on

Jun 23, 2019 at 8:59pm PDT

3. A new theory suggests that singing together in a group serves an evolutionary purpose -- it brings us closer as a community and helps us forge bonds with one another! So go join a choir this summer, okay?

4. Conductor Jaap van Zweden shared a touching story about the power of music with CBS News's 60 Minutes.

5. This Italian violin -- yes, the violin -- has its own security detail:

6. A brand-new opera about Stonewall opened last week at the New York City Opera, marking the 50th anniversary of the uprising that sparked the simmering gay rights movement into flames:

7. Ukulele virtuoso Taimane absolutely stuns in all of her videos -- especially this one, featuring music from Carmen, the Phantom of the Opera, and Bach.

