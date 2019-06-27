This Ukulele Mashup of Bizet, Bach, and More will Blow Your Mind

Also, a violin with a full security detail, and... bees?

1. You might not see a cello full of bees every day... but Martin does:

"My name is Martin and I have a cello full of bees" pic.twitter.com/KpWph1MGvc — BBC Radio Nottingham (@BBCNottingham) June 26, 2019

2. We've already professed our love for Lizzo and her flute. Watch her unexpected (and, sadly, brief) flute performance at the BET Awards from last Sunday:

3. A new theory suggests that singing together in a group serves an evolutionary purpose -- it brings us closer as a community and helps us forge bonds with one another! So go join a choir this summer, okay?

4. Conductor Jaap van Zweden shared a touching story about the power of music with CBS News's 60 Minutes.

Conductor Jaap van Zweden and his wife speak with 60 Minutes about how music helped them connect with their son with autism. https://t.co/snDErLLCWs — KMFA Classical 89.5 (@KMFAClassical) June 22, 2019

5. This Italian violin -- yes, the violin -- has its own security detail:

“On the rare occasion that the Paganini violin does travel from its home in Genoa, Italy, it requires its own seat on the plane and an armed security escort,” reports @DinksShafer of @WOSU https://t.co/4r2HuxTUkE — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 25, 2019

6. A brand-new opera about Stonewall opened last week at the New York City Opera, marking the 50th anniversary of the uprising that sparked the simmering gay rights movement into flames:

7. Ukulele virtuoso Taimane absolutely stuns in all of her videos -- especially this one, featuring music from Carmen, the Phantom of the Opera, and Bach.