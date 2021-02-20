The Ulysses Quartet on The Atterbury Sessions

The Ulysses performs the third concert in a new series launched by violinist Lara St. John and streamed by CRB from New York's historic Atterbury House, on demand.

With a name that pays homage to Homer’s hero Odysseus and his 10-year voyage, the ensemble plays two short pieces by Shostakovich, as well as two works written around the same time but by composers at very different stages in their creative lives. Haydn's "Sunrise" Quartet (Op. 76, No. 4) is a masterwork from near the end of a four-decade trajectory that established the quartet as a major form of music. And Beethoven's Op. 18, No. 4 Quartet helped launch a career that would ultimately take that form to unparalleled emotional and expressive power.

Watch and listen to the Ulysses live at the Atterbury:

Lara St. John, known for her own broad musical tastes and entrepreneurial spirit, said of her motivation to found the new series, “I’ve spent a great deal of time thinking of my fellow musicians, who have been badly hurt by the loss of employment and the broad prohibitions against live concerts. I hope that this series will, in a small way, provide some colleagues with performance outlets and offer audiences a little respite from the harsh realities of the pandemic.”

See the full schedule below.

The Atterbury Sessions (all live streams at 5pm and available for one week following the performance):

Jan. 23 - Sybarite5

Feb. 6 - Violinist Tessa Lark and Bassist Michael Thurber

Feb. 20 - Ulysses Quartet

Feb. 27 - Bassist Xavier Foley

Mar. 13 - PUBLIQuartet

Apr. 3 - The Westerlies

Apr. 17 - Imani Winds

Apr. 24 - Baroque violinist Aisslinn Nosky and Friends

May 8 - Brentano Quartet

May 15 - Violinist Augustin Hadelich

June 5 - Violinist and series founder Lara St. John

Produced by and funded entirely by private donations, the series is produced in cooperation with the not-for-profit Paracademia center for music and #collaborative arts. Milica Paranosic, founder and executive director of Paracademia said, “At this challenging time of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on education and the arts, The Atterbury Sessions speak to the need to nurture and revitalize our artistic output through community efforts and collaborative production.”



Built in 1871 by architect Robert Mook and reimagined by Grosvenor Atterbury of McKim, Mead & White in 1909, the Atterbury House, located at 131 E. 70th Street in New York City, is considered one of the iconic architectural contributions of its time.