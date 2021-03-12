What do the neighbors think? Also in this roundup, Swan Lake on an actual lake, instruments made of ice, and a classical music delivery service.

1. The San Francisco Opera's costume shop teamed up with doctors at University of California San Francisco to design and create "singing-safe" masks for singers to wear during rehearsals.

2. What's it like to make music with pure ice? The National Geographic found out.

3. Ballerina Ilmira Bagrautinova danced Swan Lake on an actual frozen lake:

4. Our friends at WQXR launched season 3 of their fantastic podcast, Aria Code, this week! Episode 1 unpacks “Nessun dorma” from Puccini’s Turandot, featuring a local connection: Boston critical care physician Dr. Michael Cho.

5. One year after concert halls closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, the L.A. Times spoke with 11 classical musicians about the losses they suffered, and their hopes for a post-pandemic future.

6. In Germany, a "classical music delivery service" brings concert performances to you, with musicians setting up in stairwells to serenade the residents.

ICYMI: Classical music lovers need not despair despite closed concert halls across Germany, thanks to this chamber orchestra whose members travel to people's houses and perform on their staircases pic.twitter.com/79ipZI9Oom — Reuters (@Reuters) March 7, 2021

7. This unassuming house has a big secret inside.