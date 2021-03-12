 This Unassuming House has a Big Secret | CRB

This Unassuming House has a Big Secret

  • Rightmove.co.uk

What do the neighbors think? Also in this roundup, Swan Lake on an actual lake, instruments made of ice, and a classical music delivery service.

1. The San Francisco Opera's costume shop teamed up with doctors at University of California San Francisco to design and create "singing-safe" masks for singers to wear during rehearsals.

2. What's it like to make music with pure ice? The National Geographic found out.

3. Ballerina Ilmira Bagrautinova danced Swan Lake on an actual frozen lake:

4. Our friends at WQXR launched season 3 of their fantastic podcast, Aria Code, this week! Episode 1 unpacks “Nessun dorma” from Puccini’s Turandot, featuring a local connection: Boston critical care physician Dr. Michael Cho.

5. One year after concert halls closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, the L.A. Times spoke with 11 classical musicians about the losses they suffered, and their hopes for a post-pandemic future.

6. In Germany, a "classical music delivery service" brings concert performances to you, with musicians setting up in stairwells to serenade the residents.

7. This unassuming house has a big secret inside.

link roundup

Related Content

Every Piece of Classical Music Ever Used in Old Cartoons

By Mar 5, 2021
Bugs Bunny sits at a piano in formal clothes
Warner Brothers

What do Rossini's Barber of Seville overture, Wagner's Ride of the Valkyries, and Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 have in common? You guessed it: Bugs Bunny.

Google Doodle Honors Violinist, Activist Zitkala-Ša

By Feb 26, 2021
Wikimedia Commons

Her 145th birthday would have been this past Monday. Also in this roundup: a new AI pianist, iconic fictional composers, and more!

Swan Lake Perfectly Accompanies this 3-Year-Old's Bike Tricks

By Feb 18, 2021
A little girl rides her BMX bike down a set of stairs

It's just the right amount of drama. Also, an investigation into the possibilities of Beethoven's "Immortal Beloved," a Maria Callas Barbie, and the first sounds from a conch shell trumpet in 18,000 years, all ahead!