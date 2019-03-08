A Very British Link Roundup

We're back with another link roundup! Lang Lang visits a BBC talk show, Pete Townshend writes an opera, and a newly-rediscovered Elgar piece is played for the first time in 100 years.

1. Whether or not you agree that the mid-20th century is a "forgotten" era in American music, these 7 works are ones you might not have heard before.

2. Saint-Denis, a church in Paris, France, recently faced an unusual problem when an intruder got stuck inside the organ -- and had to break their way out. How or what the intruder was doing in there is currently unknown, but you bet we'll be keeping tabs on this story for any updates.

3. The Who's Pete Townshend is publishing a novel, and he composed an opera to go with it!

4. The Strad's latest issue features an exclusive interview with cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason:

When Sheku Kanneh-Mason was six years old, a cello concert in his home town of Nottingham inspired him to switch from violin to cello. This may also have been, he confesses, because his brother played the violin: ‘I wanted to have a bigger instrument than he did!’ he jokes.

5. A previously-unheard piece by Edward Elgar was discovered in an autograph book; hear it played for the first time in 100 years.

6. The BBC is releasing a new album aimed at introducing kids to the groundbreakers of classical music -- and included on it is the Doctor Who theme, because of course.

7. Lang Lang visited The One Show on the BBC, and wowed everybody there: