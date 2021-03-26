Viennese Cellists Put Hand-Eye Coordination to the Test

This Beethoven performance is like patting your head and rubbing your belly, to the nth degree. Also in this roundup, Elmo the singing dog, an ice concert, and more!

1. Welcome spring with 10 classical pieces just right for the season! Alice Benton at uDiscoverMusic has a playlist for sunny skies and spring blooms.

2. Elmo is a dog who loves piano. Witness his amazing musicality for yourself:

3. Norwegian musician Terje Isungset recently live streamed a concert from an igloo, using instruments made of ice:

4. Pianist Lang Lang's latest: Beethoven, inspired by the landscape behind him.

Beethoven with a view pic.twitter.com/vSr6YFJw5i — Lang Lang (@lang_lang) March 25, 2021

5. Audiences were so excited to see the Berlin Philharmonic live in the hall after more than a year of digital concerts that tickets for the first in-person performance sold out -- in just three minutes.

6. Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 may be one of the most famous pieces of music ever written, but we guarantee you have never seen -- or heard -- it like this before.