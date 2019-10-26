Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Walton Channels Bach in "The Wise Virgins"

  • "The Parable of the Ten Virgins," by Phoebe Traquair
    via Wikimedia Commons, credit Stephen Dickson

Yoav Talmi leads the Quebec Symphony Orchestra in William Walton's lush interpretation of Bach's music, and Thomas Quastoff sings the Cantata No. 56 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Gamba Sonata in G, BWV 1027 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 56 Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen (translation) - Thomas Quasthoff, bass-baritone;  Berlin Baroque Soloists and members of the RIAS Chamber Choir, Rainer Kussmaul, director

Suite from The Wise Virgins (arr. William Walton) - Quebec Symphony Orchestra, Yoav Talmi, conductor

Steven Isserlis
Yoav Talmi
Rainer Kussmaul
Richard Egarr
Johann Sebastian Bach