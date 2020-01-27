WCRB Celebrates GRAMMY Wins for "Orange," "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

Two albums recorded by WCRB's Lead Sound Engineer Antonio Oliart Ros in WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio won GRAMMY Awards during Sunday night's ceremony.

Orange, a world premiere recording of music by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw performed by the Attacca Quartet, won in the Best Chamber Music / Small Ensemble Performance category. Oliart Ros recorded and produced the album with WCRB Station Manager Anthony Rudel as executive producer.

Oliart Ros also recorded the Boston Modern Orchestra Project's album of composer Tobias Picker’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, which won the Best Opera Recording category. BMOP performed Fantastic Mr. Fox with conductor and founder Gil Rose in 2014, and the album was released in June 2019. The opera is inspired by the classic Roald Dahl children’s book of the same name.

“It’s thrilling,” Oliart Ros told WGBH. “When I’m working in a studio with musicians, I always feel like every project deserves a Grammy—but it’s nice when it happens.”

“Antonio is the best recording engineer I’ve ever worked with,” Rudel said. “He’s a musician himself, so he has an incredible ability to inspire the artists he works with. He combines the science of acoustics and the artistry of musicianship in a way that appears effortless. It helps that he’s paired with Fraser, which is one of the best recording studios I’ve ever stepped in to.”

