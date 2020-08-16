The Word of Thunder and the Bliss of Heaven, from Bach

Rudolf Lutz leads the J.S. Bach Foundation St. Gallen of Switzerland in the composer's Cantata No. 168, and Murray Perahia plays the Partita No. 5, all on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Partita No. 5 in G, BWV 829 - Murray Perahia, piano

Cantata BWV 168 Tue Rechnung! Donnerwort (translation) - Noemi Sohn Nad, soprano; Antonia Frey, alto; Johannes Kaleschke, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Orchestra of J.S. Bach Foundation St. Gallen; Rudolf Lutz, conductor

Chorale Prelude: Herr Jesu Christ, du höchstes Gut, BWV 1114 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Trost organ at St. Walpurgis Church, Grossengottern, Germany)

Easter Oratorio, BWV 249 (selections) - German Brass