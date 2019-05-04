Related Program: 
A World Premiere with Baiba Skride

Saturday, May 4, 2019 (encore Monday, May 13)
8:00 PM

In the final concert of the season, the Latvian violinist is the guest soloist in a world premiere by Sebastian Currier, and Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in the shimmering vivacity of Stravinsky's "Petrushka."

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Baiba Skride, violin

STRAUSS Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks
Sebastian CURRIER Aether, for violin and orchestra
   (world premiere; BSO co-commission)
STRAVINSKY Petrushka

Hear a preview of Aether with composer Sebastian Currier:

