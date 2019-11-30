A World Transformed in Part 1 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio

Nikolaus Harnoncourt leads the Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna in the opening part of an indispensable seasonal masterpiece, in concert at the Musikverein in Vienna, on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (attr. Martin Luther) - Julia Gooding, soprano

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland after BWV 659 - His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Timothy Roberts, director

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part I (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano; Bernarda Fink, alto; Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist); Gerald Finley, bass; Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Concerto for two violins in D minor, BWV 1043 - Julia Fischer and Alexander Sitkovetsky, violins; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields