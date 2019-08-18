Related Program: 
Yo-Yo Ma and the Boston Symphony at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 18, 2019
7:00 PM

Ma is the soloist in Schumann’s Cello Concerto, and François-Xavier Roth conducts the First Serenade by Brahms.

Boston Symphony Orchestra
François-Xavier Roth, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Members of the BSO horn section

SCHUMANN Concert Piece for four horns and orchestra
SCHUMANN Cello Concerto
BRAHMS Serenade No. 1

In a conversation with WCRB's Brian McCreath, conductor François-Xavier Roth describes his first impressions of Tanglewood, how he came to appreciate Brahms, and his work with soloists Kirill Gerstein and Yo-Yo Ma:

