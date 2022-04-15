© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

Joy and Depth in Bach's Cantata 31

Published April 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Ton Koopman leading Amsterdam Baroque
Martina Simkovicova
/
courtesy of the artist
Ton Koopman and Amsterdam Baroque

On The Bach Hour, Ton Koopman leads Amsterdam Baroque in music that reflects the complexity of belief through one of the composer's most brilliant works, and the Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra performs Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 4.

On the program:

Three Chorale Preludes: Erstanden ist der heil'ge Christ, BWV 628, Erscheinen ist der herrliche Tag, BWV 629, and Heut triumphiert Gottes Sohn, BWV 630 - Simon Preston, organ (Klosterkirke, Soro)

Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D, BWV 1069 - Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra, Andrew Parrott, conductor

Cantata BWV 31 Der Himmel lacht!  die Erde jubilieret (translation) - Barbara Schlick, soprano; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Chorus, Ton Koopman, conductor

Sinfonia from Easter Oratorio BWV 249 (arr. Empire Brass) - Empire Brass; Douglas Major, organ (National Cathedral, Washington, D.C.)

Tags

The Bach Hour Simon PrestonBoston Early Music Festival (BEMF)Amsterdam Baroque Choir and OrchestraEmpire BrassJohann Sebastian Bach