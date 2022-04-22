Genius and Affection in Bach's French Suite No. 1
On The Bach Hour, David Fray is the pianist in music that grew not only from the composer's invention and craft, but also from his close relationship with his wife.
On the program:
Trio Sonata in G, BWV 1039/1027 - Soloists of Ensemble Baroque de Limoges
Cantata BWV 6 Bleib bei uns, denn es will Abend werden (translation) - Barbara Schlick, soprano; Andreas Scholl, countertenor; Christoph Pregardien; Gotthold Schwarz, bass; Accentus Chamber Choir; Ensemble Baroque de Limoges, Christophe Coin, conductor and piccolo cello
French Suite in D minor, BWV 812 - David Fray, piano