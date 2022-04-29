Ibragimova Plays Bach

On the program:

Chorale Prelude on Allein Gott in der Höh' sei Ehr, BWV 663 (trans. Samuil Feinberg) - Martin Roscoe, piano

Cantata BWV 85 Ich bin ein guter Hirt (translation) - Barbara Schlick, soprano; Andreas Scholl, countertenor; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Gotthold Schwarz, bass; Concerto Vocale of Leipzig and Baroque Ensemble of Limoges, Christophe Coin, conductor

Violin Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052 (reconstructed from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor) - Alina Ibragimova, violin; Arcangelo, Jonathan Cohen, conductor

Chorale Prelude on Allein Gott in der Höh' sei Ehr, BWV 662 (trans. Samuil Feinberg) - Martin Roscoe, piano