Ibragimova Plays Bach
With director Jonathan Cohen and his ensemble Arcangelo, Alina Ibragimova is the soloist in Bach's Violin Concerto in D minor, and Christophe Coin leads the Cantata No. 85, "I Am the Good Shepherd" on The Bach Hour.
On the program:
Chorale Prelude on Allein Gott in der Höh' sei Ehr, BWV 663 (trans. Samuil Feinberg) - Martin Roscoe, piano
Cantata BWV 85 Ich bin ein guter Hirt (translation) - Barbara Schlick, soprano; Andreas Scholl, countertenor; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Gotthold Schwarz, bass; Concerto Vocale of Leipzig and Baroque Ensemble of Limoges, Christophe Coin, conductor
Violin Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052 (reconstructed from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor) - Alina Ibragimova, violin; Arcangelo, Jonathan Cohen, conductor
Chorale Prelude on Allein Gott in der Höh' sei Ehr, BWV 662 (trans. Samuil Feinberg) - Martin Roscoe, piano