Uncertainty and Resolve in Bach's Cantata 166

On the program:

Trio Sonata in E minor, BWV 528 - Robert Quinney, organ (Frobenius organ at The Queen's College, Oxford, England)

Cantata BWV 166 Wo gehest du hin? (translation) - Robin Tyson, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Chorale Prelude: Wer nur den lieben Gott läßt walten, BWV 647 - Martin Roscoe, piano

Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066 - Brazilian Guitar Quartet