Bach's Music for the Soul and for the Dance
On The Bach Hour, the composer's Cantata No. 86, led by Ton Koopman, reflects a devotion to the sacred, while an enthusiasm for weekend social gatherings comes to life in the Orchestral Suite No. 1, directed by Richard Egarr.
On the program:
Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 (arr. Reger) - Anderson and Roe
Cantata BWV 86 Wahrlich, wahrlich, ich sage euch (translation) - Sybilla Rubens, soprano; Bernhard Landauer, alto; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Klaus Mertens; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor
Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor