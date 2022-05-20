© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to required transmitter work, the WGBH HD2 signal will be intermittent for several weeks. Click here for other ways to listen. Thank you for your patience!
The Bach Hour

Bach's Music for the Soul and for the Dance

Published May 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Ton Koopman
courtesy of the artist
/
Ton Koopman

On The Bach Hour, the composer's Cantata No. 86, led by Ton Koopman, reflects a devotion to the sacred, while an enthusiasm for weekend social gatherings comes to life in the Orchestral Suite No. 1, directed by Richard Egarr.

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 (arr. Reger) - Anderson and Roe

Cantata BWV 86 Wahrlich, wahrlich, ich sage euch (translation) - Sybilla Rubens, soprano;  Bernhard Landauer, alto;  Christoph Pregardien, tenor;  Klaus Mertens;  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

Tags

The Bach Hour Academy of Ancient MusicRichard EgarrAnderson and RoeJohann Sebastian BachTon Koopman