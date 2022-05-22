Bach's Music for the Soul and for the Dance

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 (arr. Reger) - Anderson and Roe

Cantata BWV 86 Wahrlich, wahrlich, ich sage euch (translation) - Sybilla Rubens, soprano; Bernhard Landauer, alto; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Klaus Mertens; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

