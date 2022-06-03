Bach's Musical Jewels, Forged from Chorale Gold

On the program:

Cantata BWV 59: III. Komm, Heiliger Geist, Herre Gott - Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Sonata for Solo Violin in C, BWV 1005 - Alina Ibragimova, violin

Chorale Prelude: Komm, Heiliger Geist, BWV 651 - Craig F. Humber, organ (Silbermann organ at St. Peter's Church, Freiberg; see more information about this instrument)

Cantata BWV 172 Erschallet, ihr Lieder, erklinget, ihr Saiten! (translation) - Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, alto; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

