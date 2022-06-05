Bach's Musical Jewels, Forged from Chorale Gold
On The Bach Hour, the solidity and expression of one hymn tune is the foundation of works for solo violin and pipe organ, as well as the Cantata No. 172, performed by Amsterdam Baroque and director Ton Koopman.
On the program:
Cantata BWV 59: III. Komm, Heiliger Geist, Herre Gott - Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor
Sonata for Solo Violin in C, BWV 1005 - Alina Ibragimova, violin
Chorale Prelude: Komm, Heiliger Geist, BWV 651 - Craig F. Humber, organ (Silbermann organ at St. Peter's Church, Freiberg; see more information about this instrument)
Cantata BWV 172 Erschallet, ihr Lieder, erklinget, ihr Saiten! (translation) - Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, alto; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor