Rafał Blechacz and Bach's "Italian Concerto"
On The Bach Hour, the Chopin Competition winner reveals passion, drama, and crystalline spark in a solo piano work, and Rudolf Lutz conducts the Cantata No. 30.
On the program:
Was Gott tut, das ist Wohlgetan, from Cantata BWV 75 - Brassissimo
Cantata BWV 30, Freue dich, erloeste Schar (translation) - Julia Sophie Wagner, soprano; Terry Wey, alto; Jakob Pilgram, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Chorus and Orchestra of the J.S. Bach Foundation St. Gallen; Rudolf Lutz, conductor
Duet in F, BWV 803 - Rafał Blechacz, piano
Italian Concerto, BWV 971 - Rafał Blechacz, piano