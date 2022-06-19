© 2022
The Bach Hour

Rafał Blechacz and Bach's "Italian Concerto"

Published June 19, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT
pianist Rafał Blechacz
Marco Borggreve
/
Rafał Blechacz

On The Bach Hour, the Chopin Competition winner reveals passion, drama, and crystalline spark in a solo piano work, and Rudolf Lutz conducts the Cantata No. 30.

On the program:

Was Gott tut, das ist Wohlgetan, from Cantata BWV 75 - Brassissimo

Cantata BWV 30, Freue dich, erloeste Schar (translation) - Julia Sophie Wagner, soprano; Terry Wey, alto; Jakob Pilgram, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Chorus and Orchestra of the J.S. Bach Foundation St. Gallen; Rudolf Lutz, conductor

Duet in F, BWV 803 - Rafał Blechacz, piano

Italian Concerto, BWV 971 - Rafał Blechacz, piano

