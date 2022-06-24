A Declaration from the Heavens in Bach's Cantata No. 76

On the program:

Prelude in D minor, BWV 999 (orig. C minor) - Jakob Lindberg, lute

Cantata BWV 76, Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes (translation) - Maria Keohane, soprano; Carlos Mena, alto; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Matthias Vieweg, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent and Ricercar Consort, Philippe Pierlot, director

Concerto for Horn and Strings in B-flat, after BWV 1055R - Radek Baborák, horn; Berlin Baroque Soloists

