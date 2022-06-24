A Declaration from the Heavens in Bach's Cantata No. 76
On The Bach Hour, Philippe Pierlot leads Collegium Vocale Gent and the Ricercar Consort in music that begins in the wonder of the cosmos and ends in quiet, individual commitment.
On the program:
Prelude in D minor, BWV 999 (orig. C minor) - Jakob Lindberg, lute
Cantata BWV 76, Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes (translation) - Maria Keohane, soprano; Carlos Mena, alto; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Matthias Vieweg, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent and Ricercar Consort, Philippe Pierlot, director
Concerto for Horn and Strings in B-flat, after BWV 1055R - Radek Baborák, horn; Berlin Baroque Soloists