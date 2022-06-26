© 2022
The Bach Hour

A Declaration from the Heavens in Bach's Cantata No. 76

Published June 26, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT
Nighttime stars, Rocky Mountain National Park
Jeremy Thomas
/
Unsplash
Nighttime stars, Rocky Mountain National Park

On The Bach Hour, Philippe Pierlot leads Collegium Vocale Gent and the Ricercar Consort in music that begins in the wonder of the cosmos and ends in quiet, individual commitment.

On the program:

Prelude in D minor, BWV 999 (orig. C minor) - Jakob Lindberg, lute

Cantata BWV 76, Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes (translation) - Maria Keohane, soprano; Carlos Mena, alto; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Matthias Vieweg, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent and Ricercar Consort, Philippe Pierlot, director

Concerto for Horn and Strings in B-flat, after BWV 1055R - Radek Baborák, horn; Berlin Baroque Soloists

