The Bach Hour

Gratitude and Joy in Bach's Cantata 147

Published July 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
On The Bach Hour, Masaaki Suzuki leads Bach Collegium Japan in the cantata that includes "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring," and the Lucas and Arthur Jussen are the soloists in an exuberant work for two pianos.

On the program:

Chorale on Jesu bleibet meine Freude, from Cantata No. 147 - The 12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic

Concerto in C for Two Pianos, BWV 1061 - Lucas and Arthur Jussen, pianos; Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Cantata BWV 147 Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, counter-tenor; Gerd Tuerk, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

