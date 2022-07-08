Bach at Notre-Dame Cathedral

On the program:

Chorale Prelude on Herzlich tut mich verlangen, BWV 727 - Olivier Latry, organ (Cavalliere-Coll organ at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris)

Cantata BWV 185 Barmherziges Herze der ewigen Liebe (translation) - Magdalena Kožená, soprano; Nathalie Stutzman, contralto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Nicolas Testé, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Fantasy and Fugue in G minor, BWV 542 - Olivier Latry, organ (Cavalliere-Coll organ at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris)

Violin Concerto in E, BWV 1042 - Isabelle Faust, violin; Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin

Olivier Latry's recording Bach to the Future was made in 2019, before the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral. Here is a video made for that production: