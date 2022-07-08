© 2022
The Bach Hour

Bach at Notre-Dame Cathedral

Published July 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Notre-Dame Cathedral at dusk, with river and street lamps
Benh LIEU SONG
/
Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris

On The Bach Hour, organist Olivier Latry harnesses the astonishing sonic resources of a remarkable instrument for the composer's music, and John Eliot Gardiner leads the Cantata No. 185.

On the program:

Chorale Prelude on Herzlich tut mich verlangen, BWV 727 - Olivier Latry, organ (Cavalliere-Coll organ at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris)

Cantata BWV 185 Barmherziges Herze der ewigen Liebe (translation) - Magdalena Kožená, soprano; Nathalie Stutzman, contralto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Nicolas Testé, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Fantasy and Fugue in G minor, BWV 542 - Olivier Latry, organ (Cavalliere-Coll organ at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris)

Violin Concerto in E, BWV 1042 - Isabelle Faust, violin; Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin

Olivier Latry's recording Bach to the Future was made in 2019, before the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral. Here is a video made for that production:

