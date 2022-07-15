The Musical Fortitude of a Single Bach Chorale
On The Bach Hour, a simple tune is continually transformed, creating the foundations of multiple themes in the composer's Cantata No. 93, conducted by Ton Koopman.
On the program:
Partita in C minor, BWV 997 - Rolf Lislevand, lute
Cantata Wer nur den lieben Gott läßt walten, BWV 93 (translation) - Deborah York, soprano; Franziska Gottwald, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor
Chorale Prelude: Wer nur den lieben Gott läßt walten, BWV 647 (orch. Ton Koopman) - Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor
Concerto in A minor, BWV 593, after Vivaldi (arr. Samuil Feinberg) - Martin Roscoe, piano