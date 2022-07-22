© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

The Brilliance of Bach's Cantata 51

Published July 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Angel with Trumpet in Stained Glass, Saint Nicolas Church of La Ferté-Milon
Pierre Poschadel
/
Wikimedia Commons
Angel with Trumpet in Stained Glass, Saint Nicolas Church of La Ferté-Milon

On The Bach Hour, soprano Malin Hartelius and trumpeter Niklas Eklund are the soloists in a work marked by virtuosity, deep soulfulness, and ravishing exuberance.

On the program:

Lute Suite No. 4, BWV 1006a - David Russell, guitar

Cantata BWV 51 Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen! (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano;  Niklas Eklund, trumpet;  English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Canons on the Ground from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 1087 - Anderson & Roe Piano Duo

Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041 - Alina Ibragimova, violin; Arcangelo, Jonathan Cohen, conductor
 

Tags

The Bach Hour David RussellEnglish Baroque SoloistsAnderson and RoeAlina IbragimovaJohann Sebastian Bach