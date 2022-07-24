The Brilliance of Bach's Cantata 51
On The Bach Hour, soprano Malin Hartelius and trumpeter Niklas Eklund are the soloists in a work marked by virtuosity, deep soulfulness, and ravishing exuberance.
On the program:
Lute Suite No. 4, BWV 1006a - David Russell, guitar
Cantata BWV 51 Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen! (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano; Niklas Eklund, trumpet; English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Canons on the Ground from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 1087 - Anderson & Roe Piano Duo
Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041 - Alina Ibragimova, violin; Arcangelo, Jonathan Cohen, conductor