The Brilliance of Bach's Cantata 51

On the program:

Lute Suite No. 4, BWV 1006a - David Russell, guitar

Cantata BWV 51 Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen! (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano; Niklas Eklund, trumpet; English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Canons on the Ground from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 1087 - Anderson & Roe Piano Duo

Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041 - Alina Ibragimova, violin; Arcangelo, Jonathan Cohen, conductor

