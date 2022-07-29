© 2022
The Bach Hour

Mahan Esfahani and Bach's First Masterpieces

Published July 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani
Kaja Smith
/
Mahan Esfahani

On The Bach Hour, the Prague-based harpsichordist reveals the astonishing creative force embedded in Bach's Toccatas, and Ton Koopman directs the Cantata 187.

On the program:

Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552-2, "St. Anne" - Fretwork

Cantata BWV 187 Es wartet alles auf dich (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir and Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor

Toccata in F-sharp minor, BWV 910 - Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord

Concerto in D minor for Two Violins, BWV 1043 - Isabelle Faust and Bernhard Forck, violins; Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin

The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachFretworkAkademie fur Alte Musik BerlinMahan EsfahaniAmsterdam Baroque Choir and OrchestraTon Koopman