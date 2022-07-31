Mahan Esfahani and Bach's First Masterpieces
On The Bach Hour, the Prague-based harpsichordist reveals the astonishing creative force embedded in Bach's Toccatas, and Ton Koopman directs the Cantata 187.
On the program:
Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552-2, "St. Anne" - Fretwork
Cantata BWV 187 Es wartet alles auf dich (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir and Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor
Toccata in F-sharp minor, BWV 910 - Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord
Concerto in D minor for Two Violins, BWV 1043 - Isabelle Faust and Bernhard Forck, violins; Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin