Yo-Yo Ma and The Bach Project

On the program:

Cantata BWV 178 Wo Gott derr Herr nicht bei uns hält (translation) - Matthew White, countertenor; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Concerto in D, BWV 972, after Vivaldi, arr. Crespo and Höfs - German Brass

Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 - Yo-Yo Ma, cello

