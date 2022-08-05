Yo-Yo Ma and The Bach Project
On The Bach Hour, the renowned cellist places the composer's music at the center of a world-wide effort to build local communities and confront their unique challenges.
On the program:
Cantata BWV 178 Wo Gott derr Herr nicht bei uns hält (translation) - Matthew White, countertenor; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Concerto in D, BWV 972, after Vivaldi, arr. Crespo and Höfs - German Brass
Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 - Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Learn more about The Bach Project