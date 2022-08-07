© 2022
The Bach Hour

Yo-Yo Ma and The Bach Project

Published August 7, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT
Yo-Yo Ma
Jason Bell
/
Yo-Yo Ma

On The Bach Hour, the renowned cellist places the composer's music at the center of a world-wide effort to build local communities and confront their unique challenges.

On the program:

Cantata BWV 178 Wo Gott derr Herr nicht bei uns hält (translation) - Matthew White, countertenor; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Concerto in D, BWV 972, after Vivaldi, arr. Crespo and Höfs - German Brass

Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 - Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Learn more about The Bach Project

