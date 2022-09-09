© 2022
Heartbreak, Consolation, and Bach's Secret Codes in "Morimur"

Published September 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
hilliard_ensemble_cr_marco_borggreve.jpg
Marco Borggreve
/
Hilliard Ensemble

On The Bach Hour, the Hilliard Ensemble and soloist Christoph Poppen bring the composer's Violin Partita No. 2 together with his settings of Lutheran chorales to render a sonic picture of anguish, grief, and transcendence.

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in C minor, BWV 871, from Book Two of The Well-Tempered Clavier - Edward Aldwell, piano

"Bleibt, ihr Engel, bleibt bei mir!" from Cantata BWV 19 (translation) - James Gilchrist, tenor;  English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Morimur - Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004, with selected chorale harmonizations - Christoph Poppen, violin;  The Hilliard Ensemble

"Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit," Sinfonia from Actus tragicus, BWV 106 (arr. Kurtag) - György and Marta Kurtág, piano

Tags

The Bach Hour Hilliard EnsembleJohn Eliot GardinerMonteverdi ChoirGyorgy KurtagEdward Aldwell