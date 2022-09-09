Heartbreak, Consolation, and Bach's Secret Codes in "Morimur"
On The Bach Hour, the Hilliard Ensemble and soloist Christoph Poppen bring the composer's Violin Partita No. 2 together with his settings of Lutheran chorales to render a sonic picture of anguish, grief, and transcendence.
On the program:
Prelude and Fugue in C minor, BWV 871, from Book Two of The Well-Tempered Clavier - Edward Aldwell, piano
"Bleibt, ihr Engel, bleibt bei mir!" from Cantata BWV 19 (translation) - James Gilchrist, tenor; English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Morimur - Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004, with selected chorale harmonizations - Christoph Poppen, violin; The Hilliard Ensemble
"Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit," Sinfonia from Actus tragicus, BWV 106 (arr. Kurtag) - György and Marta Kurtág, piano