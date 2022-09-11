Heartbreak, Consolation, and Bach's Secret Codes in "Morimur"

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in C minor, BWV 871, from Book Two of The Well-Tempered Clavier - Edward Aldwell, piano

"Bleibt, ihr Engel, bleibt bei mir!" from Cantata BWV 19 (translation) - James Gilchrist, tenor; English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Morimur - Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004, with selected chorale harmonizations - Christoph Poppen, violin; The Hilliard Ensemble

"Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit," Sinfonia from Actus tragicus, BWV 106 (arr. Kurtag) - György and Marta Kurtág, piano

