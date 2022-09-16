© 2022
The Bach Hour

The Contradictory Perspectives of Bach's Cantata 78

Published September 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Statue of Johann Sebastian Bach in Leipzig
Max Pixel
/
Max Pixel
statue of J.S. Bach in Leipzig

On The Bach Hour, Philippe Herreweghe leads a work that grapples with oppositional forces of light and dark, and pianist Igor Levit performs the composer's Partita No. 2.

On the program:

Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 - David Russell, guitar

Cantata BWV 78, Jesu, der du meine Seele (translation) - Ingrid Schmithüsen, soprano;  Charles Brett, alto; Howard Crook, tenor;  Peter Kooij, bass;  Collegium Vocale Ghent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Partita No.2 in C minor, BWV 826 - Igor Levit, piano

The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachPhilippe HerrewegheCollegium Vocale GentDavid RussellIgor Levit