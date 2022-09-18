The Contradictory Perspectives of Bach's Cantata 78
On The Bach Hour, Philippe Herreweghe leads a work that grapples with oppositional forces of light and dark, and pianist Igor Levit performs the composer's Partita No. 2.
On the program:
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 - David Russell, guitar
Cantata BWV 78, Jesu, der du meine Seele (translation) - Ingrid Schmithüsen, soprano; Charles Brett, alto; Howard Crook, tenor; Peter Kooij, bass; Collegium Vocale Ghent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor
Partita No.2 in C minor, BWV 826 - Igor Levit, piano