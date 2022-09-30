St. Michael's Battle in Bach's Cantata 130
On The Bach Hour, John Eliot Gardiner leads the Monteverdi Soloists and English Baroque Soloists in the composer's reflection on the Archangel's confrontation with the Dragon.
On the program:
English Suite No. 1 in A, BWV 806 - Murray Perahia, piano
Cantata BWV 130 Herr Gott, dich loben alle wir (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Italian Concerto, BWV 971 (arr. Greg Steinke) - Corona Guitar Quartet