The Bach Hour

St. Michael's Battle in Bach's Cantata 130

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
painting of St. Michael, standing with his sword in a suit of armor, by Hans Thoma
Hans Thoma, via Wikimedia Commons
/
St. Michael, by Hans Thoma

On The Bach Hour, John Eliot Gardiner leads the Monteverdi Soloists and English Baroque Soloists in the composer's reflection on the Archangel's confrontation with the Dragon.

On the program:

English Suite No. 1 in A, BWV 806 - Murray Perahia, piano

Cantata BWV 130 Herr Gott, dich loben alle wir (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Peter Harvey, bass;  Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Italian Concerto, BWV 971 (arr. Greg Steinke) - Corona Guitar Quartet

The Bach Hour Murray PerahiaCorona Guitar QuartetMonteverdi Choir and English Baroque SoloistsJohann Sebastian Bach