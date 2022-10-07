The Brilliance of Bach's Double

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV 539 (trans. Alexander Goedicke) - Hamish Milne, piano

Cantata BWV 47 Wer sich selbst erhöhet, der soll erniedriget werden (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 - Petra Müllejans and Gottfried von der Goltz, violins; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra

Prelude and Fugue in C, BWV 545 (arr. Arthur Honegger) - BBC Philharmonic, Leonard Slatkin, conductor