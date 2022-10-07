© 2022
The Bach Hour

The Brilliance of Bach's Double

Published October 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Two violins, one with light wood varnish and the other with dark wood varnish, propped up side by side
Leander Arkenau
/
Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Two Violins

On The Bach Hour, Petra Müllejans and Gottfried von der Goltz are the soloists in the composer's irresistible Concerto for Two Violins, and Ton Koopman conducts the Cantata No. 47.

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV 539 (trans. Alexander Goedicke) - Hamish Milne, piano

Cantata BWV 47 Wer sich selbst erhöhet, der soll erniedriget werden (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 - Petra Müllejans and Gottfried von der Goltz, violins; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra

Prelude and Fugue in C, BWV 545 (arr. Arthur Honegger) - BBC Philharmonic, Leonard Slatkin, conductor

