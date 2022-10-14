Benjamin Grosvenor and Bach's Eternal Ebullience
The British pianist infuses Bach's Partita No. 4 with rhythmic verve and nuance, and Ton Koopman conducts the Cantata No. 96, on The Bach Hour.
On the program:
Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D, BWV 1069 (arr. Brazilian Guitar Quartet - Brazilian Guitar Quartet)
Cantata BWV 96 Herr Christ, der einge Gottesohn (translation) - Deborah York, soprano; Franziska Gottwald, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor
Partita No. 4 in D, BWV 828 - Benjamin Grosvenor, piano