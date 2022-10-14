© 2022
The Bach Hour

Benjamin Grosvenor and Bach's Eternal Ebullience

Published October 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Benjamin Grosvenor sitting at the piano, with paintings hanging on the wall behind him
Patrick Allen
/
Opera Omnia
Benjamin Grosvenor

The British pianist infuses Bach's Partita No. 4 with rhythmic verve and nuance, and Ton Koopman conducts the Cantata No. 96, on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D, BWV 1069 (arr. Brazilian Guitar Quartet - Brazilian Guitar Quartet)

Cantata BWV 96 Herr Christ, der einge Gottesohn (translation) - Deborah York, soprano; Franziska Gottwald, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Partita No. 4 in D, BWV 828 - Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

The Bach Hour Brazilian Guitar QuartetBenjamin GrosvenorAmsterdam Baroque Choir and OrchestraTon KoopmanJohann Sebastian Bach