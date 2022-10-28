The Sun and Shield of Bach's Cantata 79
Ton Koopman conducts music that reflects both the inspiration and defiance of the composer's community, and Jeffrey Thomas leads the American Bach Soloists in the Brandenburg Concerto No. 1, all on The Bach Hour.
On the program:
French Suite No. 3 in B minor, BWV 814 - Murray Perahia
Cantata BWV 79, Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra & Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor
Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 - American Bach Soloists, Jeffrey Thomas, conductor