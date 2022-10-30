© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

The Sun and Shield of Bach's Cantata 79

Published October 30, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT
reflection of sunlight, entitled "Vision"
Anagoria
/
Wikimedia Commons
"Vision"

Ton Koopman conducts music that reflects both the inspiration and defiance of the composer's community, and Jeffrey Thomas leads the American Bach Soloists in the Brandenburg Concerto No. 1, all on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

French Suite No. 3 in B minor, BWV 814 - Murray Perahia

Cantata BWV 79, Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra & Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 - American Bach Soloists, Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachTon KoopmanMurray PerahiaJeffrey ThomasAmsterdam Baroque Choir and OrchestraAmerican Bach SoloistsOn Demand