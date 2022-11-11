Bach's Music for Lute, Transformed
On The Bach Hour, the composer's music for an ancient instrument is filtered through a modern sonic prism by guitarist Stephan Schmidt, and Christophe Coin leads the Cantata No. 115.
On the program:
Trio Sonata in G minor, BWV 1030 (after the Flute Sonata in B minor) - Rare Fruits Council
Cantata BWV 115 Mache dich, mein Geist, bereit (translation) - Barbara Schlick, soprano; Andreas Scholl, alto; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Concerto Vocale of Leipzig and Baroque Ensemble of Limoges, Christoph Coin, director
Prelude, Fugue, and Allegro, BWV 998 - Stephan Schmidt, ten-string guitar