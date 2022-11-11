© 2022
The Bach Hour

Bach's Music for Lute, Transformed

Published November 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
Guitarist Stephan Schmidt, sitting with his instrument against a white background
courtesy of the artist
Stephan Schmidt

On The Bach Hour, the composer's music for an ancient instrument is filtered through a modern sonic prism by guitarist Stephan Schmidt, and Christophe Coin leads the Cantata No. 115.

On the program:

Trio Sonata in G minor, BWV 1030 (after the Flute Sonata in B minor) - Rare Fruits Council

Cantata BWV 115 Mache dich, mein Geist, bereit (translation) - Barbara Schlick, soprano;  Andreas Scholl, alto;  Christoph Pregardien, tenor;  Concerto Vocale of Leipzig and Baroque Ensemble of Limoges, Christoph Coin, director

Prelude, Fugue, and Allegro, BWV 998 - Stephan Schmidt, ten-string guitar

