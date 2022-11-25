© 2022
The Bach Hour

The Anticipation of Bach's Cantata 62

Published November 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
Full Moon

On The Bach Hour, Masaaki Suzuki leads music of excitement and meditation for the season, and the Academy for Ancient Music Berlin performs the Orchestral Suite No. 2.

On the program:

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (Martin Luther) - Julia Gooding, soprano

Chorale prelude:  Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 660, and Chorale prelude:  Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 661 - His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Timothy Roberts, director

Cantata:  Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 62 (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano;  Robin Blaze, alto;  Makoto Sakurada, tenor;  Peter Kooij, bass;  Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor, BWV 1066 - Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin

Chorale prelude:  Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 599 - Peter Sykes, organ (Fisk organ at Old West Church, Boston)

