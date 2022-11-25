The Anticipation of Bach's Cantata 62
On The Bach Hour, Masaaki Suzuki leads music of excitement and meditation for the season, and the Academy for Ancient Music Berlin performs the Orchestral Suite No. 2.
On the program:
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (Martin Luther) - Julia Gooding, soprano
Chorale prelude: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 660, and Chorale prelude: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 661 - His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Timothy Roberts, director
Cantata: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 62 (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, alto; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooij, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor, BWV 1066 - Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin
Chorale prelude: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 599 - Peter Sykes, organ (Fisk organ at Old West Church, Boston)