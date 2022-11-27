The Anticipation of Bach's Cantata 62

On the program:

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (Martin Luther) - Julia Gooding, soprano

Chorale prelude: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 660, and Chorale prelude: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 661 - His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Timothy Roberts, director

Cantata: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 62 (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, alto; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooij, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor, BWV 1066 - Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin

Chorale prelude: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 599 - Peter Sykes, organ (Fisk organ at Old West Church, Boston)

